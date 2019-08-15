Stop sign removal on North Third Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – North Third Street in Harrisburg has new bump-outs, ramps, and curbs, now, the city wants to remove several stop signs.

City Engineer Wayne Martin says stop signs at four intersections along North Third Street are unnecessary, including Emerald, Kelker, and Harris Streets, as well as Boyd Alley.

Signage, pavement, markings, and traffic signals are being brought into compliance with the latest federal and state standards, but some believe it’s an attempt to divert traffic from Second Street and make their neighborhood less safe.

Recently, orange signs have gone up on several stop signs saying they will be removed by next Friday, Aug. 23 but many people who live here aren’t happy about it.

North Third Street resident Kathryn Lally said, “It’s completely inappropriate because Third Street is home to a beautiful community center and multiple parks and we don’t need cars speeding down Third Street.”

City council is holding a public hearing on the issue next Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

City representatives will be there to provide more information.