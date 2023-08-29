ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a horse and home were shot by a stray bullet over the weekend in Adams County.

According to a news release, a bullet hit a home sometime between Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, at a property along Shrivers Corner Road in Butler Township.

A horse named Which Way Willy was found by troopers during their investigation to have also been hit in the right nostril by a bullet.

The report notes that the damage to the home is worth $1000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.