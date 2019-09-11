Stray bullet may have killed woman sitting on steps of home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a woman shot and killed while she sat on the front steps of her Philadelphia home may have been struck by a stray bullet.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the shots apparently were fired down the street from the 23-year-old woman’s home, and she was struck at least one time in the head.

The woman was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. Her name has not been released.

The shooter fled the area in a car and remains at large.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting,

