Structure fire in Adams County, firefighters on scene

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday afternoon Adams County Fire Blotter page on Facebook announced there is a structure fire at Winter Garden Foods.

Chief 33 is on the scene and assuming command as smoke is coming through the roof.

A single caller stated there was a fire in the building but did not know where the fire was after smoke was coming from the roof.

The fire is in the walls at this time and the command requested the 2nd alarm assignment when the smoke changed color.

More updates to come.