Student protest about changes to HACC’s mental health resources

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Wednesday some Harrisburg Area Community College students plan to have a sit-in protest about recent changes to their mental health services. The college (HACC) recently announced that starting next year some on-campus resources will be cut due to funding, however, students will still have access to the resources at little to no cost from off-campus resources. To read the full statement from the college, click here.

Students are organizing a sit-in protest to happen Wednesday from 8:00 am-2:00 pm at the libraries on all HACC campuses. The protest was announced through a grassroots campaign by students on the Facebook group “HACC Students”.

HACC President, John J. “Ski” Sygielski, Ed.D. said in the above written statement that when they eliminate the 20 on-campus counselor positions next year they plan to refer students seeking mental health services to a third-party off-campus resource. He says the off-campus counselors will be able to provide more comprehensive round-the-clock care at low to no cost to students. Per student recommendations he said some resources will also be made available online. In his statement the college president says in the past school year less than 1% of their 17,000 students used the on-campus services.

Below is a screen shot of the flyer posted on the Facebook Group “HACC Students”. The change of mental health resources has some students upset. A flyer posted on the Facebook group reads in part:

“Not all students have access to transportation. Some rely on a bus to get to campus such as some of our foreign exchange students”. Facebook Page: “HACC Students”

Screenshot from the “HACC Students” Facebook Page.

In response, the college said transportation shouldn’t be an issue thanks to their online resources. Below is a screen shot of part of the statement released by HACC. To read the full statement, click here.