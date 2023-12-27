(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is set to start paying student teachers. State lawmakers approved a stipend program earlier this month as part of the final budget in December.

Under the program, student teachers can earn up to $15,000 during their required 12-week experience. Lawmakers and advocates hope this is a step towards addressing the state’s growing teacher shortage.

“I’m really just so happy it’s passed,” said senior Emily Jett.

Jett is a senior at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. She is also the president of the student arm of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), which represents future teachers.

“We’ve been working so hard these last two years,” she said.

Working on this issue — getting to get student teachers paid in Pennsylvania.

“It’s four months where you’re working a full-time job and you’re not getting paid for that full-time job,” Jett, who just started student teaching, explained.

To become a licensed teacher, a minimum of 12 weeks of student teaching is required. Right now, that is without pay.

“We have rent. We have cars, we have food, we need to eat. Gas,” Jett said.

Jett said she can get by on her husband’s income, but for many, the cost can drive them away from teaching.

“They need to be able to afford their life for a few months,” she said.

Jett and her colleagues at PSEA took their concerns to state lawmakers.

“We must act aggressively to deal with this problem,” Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia) said. “We cannot be in a situation where we do not have enough people in the classroom. That’s just untenable. It’s not gonna work.”

Hughes and Republican Sen. Ryan Aument drafted a student-teacher stipend program. Student teachers would get $10,000. If they work in a school district with a high number of vacant positions, that stipend goes up to $15,000.

“We were able to get some Republican support, we were able to generate bipartisan support for the measure,” Hughes said.

The program passed in December as part of the budget.

“I really hope that it provides them (student teachers) a sense of relief, and they’re able to take a minute to themselves when they get home and clock out,” Jett said.

Jett and her peers will not benefit from this program. She said it is a little frustrating, but she is glad teachers after her will have the opportunity.

“I can say I’m the last group of student teachers who’s going to suffer,” she said. “Nobody should have to go through this.”

The stipends are expected to take effect during the 2024-2025 school year.