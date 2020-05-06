Students accused of sexual assault have been granted more rights

GRANADA, SPAIN – APRIL 04: Demonstration against the presumed cases of sexual harassment by a teacher in the Faculty of Sciences of Education in the university of Granada on April 04, 2019 in Granada, Spain. (Photo by Alex Camara/Europa Press via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa, -(WHTM)– The U.S. Department of Education is giving more rights to the accused in its campus sexual assault rules.

On Wednesday the department published an unofficial version of its final regulations overseeing campus sexual assault under Title IX law which prohibits sex discrimination at any federally funded institution.

The new rules allow students to question one another at hearings. Students will also have equal access to evidence in sexual assault cases.

The department also reduced legal liabilities for schools and decreased the kind of cases schools have to investigate.

The rules did expand the definition of sexual harassment to include dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking.

