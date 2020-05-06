Students accused of sexual assault have been granted more rights

HARRISBURG, Pa, -(WHTM)– The U.S. Department of Education is giving more rights to the accused in its campus sexual assault rules.
On Wednesday the department published an unofficial version of its final regulations overseeing campus sexual assault under Title IX law which prohibits sex discrimination at any federally funded institution.
The new rules allow students to question one another at hearings. Students will also have equal access to evidence in sexual assault cases.
The department also reduced legal liabilities for schools and decreased the kind of cases schools have to investigate.
The rules did expand the definition of sexual harassment to include dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking.
Top Stories:
- Research professor involved in COVID-19 project found shot to death in Pittsburgh
- Lebanon County foster parent charged with sexual assault of children, 500 images of child pornography
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 888 new cases, 3,106 dead to date