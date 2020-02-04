Study: Americans get more excited about Valentine’s Day than Christmas

The New York Post says more than four in five Americans get genuinely excited about Valentine’s Day, even more than Christmas, according to new research.

A poll of 2,000 Americans found Valentine Day tops the charts, as 81% say they get excited about Feb. 14, while just 68% say they get excited about the holiday season.

Now more than ever, people are celebrating love of all kinds with partners, friends, kids, and pets.

The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Zulily, examined Valentine’s Day habits and behaviors and showed that ones’ Valentine’s date isn’t all about romance.

28% plan to celebrate with their pet and not a significant other. 51% plan on celebrating with their kids, and 59% plan on celebrating with their friends.

So how will people be demonstrating their love and appreciation? 64% plan on buying gifts, while 57% plan on cooking a special dinner, and 33% even taken the day off from work to celebrate.