Study finds women who have c-sections less likely to conceive later on

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – New research from the Penn State College of Medicine found women delivering by c-section are less likely to conceive again later on, when compared to women delivering naturally.

Researchers followed more than 2,000 women for three years after they delivered their first child to come up with these findings, and they say this study is different than most conducted on c-sections.

“This is the first study, as far as we know anywhere in the world like this, because it’s very complicated and time consuming,” said lead researcher and professor of Public Health Sciences Kristen Kjerulff.

Of the 2,000 plus women in the study, about 600 had their first child by c-section. Researchers found about 69% of them conceived again compared to about 78% of women, who delivered naturally. So why do researchers believe that is?

“Where they make the cut is called the cesarean scar. In quite a few women, a pouch actually develops in that scar and that pouch can actually cause a low grade infection in the uterus,” said Kjerulff. “Women who have this procedure to correct the pouch are then more likely to conceive subsequently.”

Researchers point out c-sections can be the only option for a lot of women.

“This is something we really want women to be aware of, and if they have a c-section and they go to have another baby and they’re having difficulty, they’re just not conceiving, they should be meeting with a fertility expert,” said Kjerulff.

The women in the study were between 18 and 35, and researchers found the correlation, while also accounting for age and other health conditions. The full study can be found here.