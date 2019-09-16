Stuntwoman suffered career-ending injury after an accident on the set of “Resident Evil”

A stuntwoman who suffered a career-ending injury after an accident on the set of “Resident Evil” is now telling her story in an ABC News exclusive as she sues the film’s producers.

She’s performed in some of the biggest blockbusters of the decade, like Guardians of the Galaxy, doubled for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Mad Max Fury Road and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Stunt performer Olivia Jackson is speaking out exclusively to ABC News about suing Resident Evil producers after she lost an arm in what she describes as a “haphazardly planned stunt [gone] terribly wrong”

“It’s something you always hear happening to someone else and you think oh dear that’s horrible but you never think it’s gonna be you,” Jackson said to ABC News.

Jackson was doubling for Milla Jovovich’s character in “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” when she says she suffered a “horrific on-set injury.”

According to a lawsuit Jackson was scheduled to shoot a fight scene in September of 2015, but at the last minute, producers switched to “a dangerous and technically complex motorcycle scene” which involved her speeding toward a camera.

She says the camera was supposed to move before she reached it, but it didn’t lift it in time and Jackson collided with the camera at full speed.

“The next thing I remember I woke up 3 weeks later after being in a coma and then saw my family,” Jackson said.

Jackson was in a coma for 17 days, her left arm, amputated and she suffered numerous other injuries including spinal fractures and brain bleeds.

“When I came out of the coma I wasn’t exactly sure of all my injuries. I don’t think they had the heart to tell me there was no chance at making it better,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s husband, also a stunt performer, said to ABC News he will never forget the moment he learned about his wife’s accident.

“Nothing prepares you for something like that, you’ve gone from one world to the polar opposite in a split second,” David Grant, Olivia Jackson’s husband, said.

In her lawsuit, Jackson alleges that before she signed on to the film, the movie’s producers misled her into believing that their insurance would cover any potential injuries sustained on the job. She said to ABC News that after the accident they “promised to provide full financial support of all medical expenses” but later reneged and only paid a small fraction.

“If I knew that there was limited insurance or no insurance I would not have taken the job,” Jackson said.

Now she and her attorneys are calling for a change in Hollywood hoping her loss will prevent others from experiencing tragedy.

“It’s a career-ending accident. I can’t ever work again. I’d like to make everybody aware of the situations like this so that they can take better care so it doesn’t happen again,” Jackson said.