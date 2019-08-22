Suicide Prevention Task Force holds listening tour

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The recently formed Suicide Prevention Task Force has announced it will be holding a listening session tour across Pennsylvania over the next few months.

​The task force was formed in May. It will develop a four-year plan to reduce suicide in Pennsylvania.​​

Eight listening sessions have already been scheduled through at least November.​​

A number of suicide awareness and mental health organizations will participate in the sessions.​​

“We need to have a public conversation about suicide, and we need to hear from people about what they need, and how suicide has impacted their lives,” Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said.

“Too often, we’re in Harrisburg, we’re making policies, we’re making decisions, we’re submitting plans, but we need to know that we’re on the mark, and we need to know that what we’re doing is actually going to be helpful to people out there and it will be meaningful to their lives. So, hearing directly from them is really, really important.”​​

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.​