Sunny and breezy today

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds. Lo 50. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Much Warmer! Hi 83. Winds: SW 10-15, Gusts to 30 mph.

High pressure will build into the Mid-state today, easing the very disruptive winds from yesterday and overnight. We’ll see lots of sunshine as temperatures climb to near seasonable levels this afternoon in the mid-60s. By late-day, winds should relax to 5-10 mph out of the northwest.

Some clouds will roll in tonight as a warm front lifts through the Mid-state. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but most places will stay dry. We’ll start out near 50 Sunday morning but then soar into the 80s as a strong southwest wind picks up during the afternoon. A very summer-like day in store!

A bit of an unsettled pattern will take shape next week, though there will still be plenty of dry time. Monday will remain warm but a fast-moving disturbance could bring a few showers or possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon. As a slightly stronger wave crosses Tuesday, more scattered development of showers and storms is expected. Highs will push back into the 80s, offering more instability for storms to tap into. Depending on how quickly this feature exits, some showers could linger through at least mid-day Wednesday.

The end of next week looks to turn cool again as a big dip in the jet stream sets up over the northeast US. Thursday will be dry but cooler with highs in the upper 60s. A Nor’easter will spin-up somewhere along the east coast next Friday, with the exact placement uncertain at this time. We’ll call for at least showers with clouds keeping highs in the low 60s. It appears the most widespread rain will be east of the Mid-state, but stay tuned as we get closer.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo