Super Bowl 54 may be the most expensive one yet

Ticket prices to Super Bowl 54 in Miami could be the most expensive ever.

The highly anticipated matchup is set between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

At last check on Tuesday, the least expensive ticket on SeatGeek was around $4,400 and the most expensive over $24,000 a ticket.

This will be the Chiefs’ first trip to the Super Bowl in 50 years.

This is the 49ers’ first trip to the Super Bowl since 2013, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers have won five Super Bowls in franchise history, with the most recent win in 1995.

Super Bowl 54 will air live on FOX February 2 at 6:30 p.m.