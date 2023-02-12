GLENDALE, Ariz. — State Farm Stadium, the home of Super Bowl LVII, is under fire for the condition of its turf.

It’s not a new complaint.

The Chiefs opened the NFL season against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Patchy sod is what many believe led to injuries for key Chiefs players, including kicker Harrison Butker.

Other teams also reported injuries playing on the stadium’s sod.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, iconic NFL groundskeeper George Toma said he didn’t believe either the Chiefs or the Eagles needed to worry about condition of the turf.

Toma, nicknamed the “Sodfather” and “the God of Sod,” told FOX4 he believed the Super Bowl turf is the second-best he’s seen in the 57 Super Bowls he’s worked.

The turf is a new breed of grass that’s been developed through the United States Golf Association, according to ESPN. It’s called Tahoma 31 and is a mix of two types of Bermuda grasses and rye grass.

Tahoma 31 was developed at Oklahoma State University.

Even with Toma’s seal of approval, the Chiefs and Eagles seemed to have issues sliding on the grass.

FOX Sports showed piles of cleats right before the second half of the game started. The announcers said the cleats belonged to the Eagles players who changed them. The broadcasters did not mention if the Chiefs decided to change shoes.

A replay also showed what looked like Jake Elliott sliding on the turf and nearly twisting his ankle during a kick.

By the end of the game, there hadn’t been turf-related injures reported.