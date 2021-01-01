Suspect arrested for July Chambersburg shooting following foot chase

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Friday morning a man was arrested for a shooting that occurred back in July in the unit block of Hemlock Circle.

Nijah Malik Abdul Rahim was arrested by Chambersburg Police after a brief foot chase and taken into custody in the center median of Interstate 81 at Exit 14.

Nijah Malik Abdul Rahim is being held for eight counts of Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure and two counts of Recklessly Endangering.

Rahim was transported to the Franklin County Jail to await arraignment.