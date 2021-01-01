Suspect arrested for July Chambersburg shooting following foot chase

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Friday morning a man was arrested for a shooting that occurred back in July in the unit block of Hemlock Circle.

Nijah Malik Abdul Rahim was arrested by Chambersburg Police after a brief foot chase and taken into custody in the center median of Interstate 81 at Exit 14. 

Nijah Malik Abdul Rahim is being held for eight counts of Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure and two counts of Recklessly Endangering. 

Rahim was transported to the Franklin County Jail to await arraignment.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss