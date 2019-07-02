Suspected human bones found in bag at NJ scenic overlook

ALPINE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a plastic bag filled with what appears to be human bones was found hanging on the door of a snack stand at a scenic overlook in northern New Jersey.

Bergen County prosecutors say stand employees found the bones around 8 a.m. Monday when they arrived for work at the Stateline Lookout overlook in Alpine. They notified the Palisades Interstate Parkway police department, which has jurisdiction over the area.

Responding officers examined the bones and concluded they were similar to that of a human. The bones were turned over to the prosecutor’s office and the county’s medical examiner’s office, and those agencies will seek to identify the remains.

It wasn’t clear how the bones ended up at the stand or how long they were there before they were discovered.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.