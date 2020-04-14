Susquehanna Service Dogs now have their own live webcam show

Susquehanna COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) — Susan Tyson is a volunteer puppy raiser for Susquehanna Service Dogs. Tyson watches over a cute littler of Labrador Retriever puppies for the non-profit.



SSD Moe’s litter consists of two female and three male puppies. You are invited to watch the pups through a daily live webcam.



Susquehanna Service Dogs are raised and trained to assist children and adults with a disability to become more indepdendent.

Tyson gets on the webcam at 1 p.m. daily to add an educational component. You are invited to tune in here.