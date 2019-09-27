Susquehanna Township moves trick-or-treat night to Oct. 31

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Susquehanna Township is joining neighboring communities and changing its date for trick or treat night.

Trick or treat in the township will be held Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Susquehanna Township and other Dauphin County municipalities initially set the night for gathering candy as Thursday, Oct. 24, a full week before Halloween.

Residents should know that since the change came late, the upcoming township newsletter will still have trick or treat night as Oct. 24. Officials say you should just ignore that information.