LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In honor of Giving Tuesday, Susquehanna Valley EMS took a group of kids shopping in Lancaster County.

Seven children ages 8-12 were treated to a shopping spree at Target in the Belmont Shopping Center.

Each child received $200 to go shopping.

They also got a ride in an ambulance.

The event was funding through a grant from FNB Bank and Target.