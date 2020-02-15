SUV hit a Taco Bell in York Saturday afternoon

Taco Bell 1800 N Susquehanna Trail

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) —  Dispatchers said an SUV crashed into the front of a Taco Bell in York near North Susquehanna Trail, Rt. 30, and George St.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. with injuries, but no word on extent of injuries, or how many were hurt.

