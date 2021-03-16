Hometown Hero: Swatara Township officials help resident celebrate milestone

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Heroes are members of the Swatara Township public works, police and fire departments.

The local officials helped Ellen Miller celebrate her 100th birthday.

Members of the public works, police and fire departments along with her Greg, who works for the township, helped make her celebration extra special.

Family members told Ellen to get in the car, so they can run some errands, and moments later, fire trucks and police vehicles drove past her with lights and sirens on.

Todd Web is the director of the public works department. He says it was a team effort to make Ellen’s day special.

“Someone brought up the idea of a drive-by celebration,” said Webb. “We did it before, for a colleague who retired, so we decided to do it again, and it was a good time.”