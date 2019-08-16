Swatara Youth Police Program a success

by: Tin Nguyen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Swatara Township Police Department held a graduation ceremony Friday for the 16 young boys and girls who participated in the department’s first youth program. 

The 5-day program consists of multiple police-related topics which were geared toward educating the participants in various aspects of law enforcement.

The program gives the youth a behind-the-scenes look at policing. Topics included traffic enforcement, DUI enforcement, police K-9, police forensics, police use of force, crime scene investigations and more. 

The program is open to youth ages 13-15 years of age and will be offered again in 2020 in late June.

