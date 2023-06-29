Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Swimming restrictions have been lifted on Beach 8 and Beach 6 at Presque Isle State Park in Erie. Tuesday and Wednesday, the E. coli levels at the beaches tested above the levels established by the Erie County Department of Health.

Presque Isle State Park announced Tuesday that Beach 8 had E. coli levels of 1939.8, which exceeds the levels established by the Erie County Department of Health.

The park announced Wednesday the count for Beaches 6 is 1900.9 and Beach 8 is 1056.8.

Testing of swimming waters is performed twice weekly, and daily in affected waters.

When a beach is posted under restricted swimming, park visitors are not allowed to enter the water until the E. coli count is less than 1000 CFU per 100 mL of water, according to Erie County Department of Health protocol. If E. coli counts are between 235 and 999 CFU per 100 mL of water, a swimming advisory is posted.

Beach areas posted under restricted swimming are still open to the public for sunbathing and recreational activities.

During a swimming advisory, to reduce the risk of illness, it is recommended that beach users

take the following precautions:

• Avoid swallowing lake water.

• Wash your hands before handling food.

• Avoid swimming with an open cut or wound, or if you are experiencing an illness.

• Minimize water contact if lake levels are high, heavy rains have just ended, or strong

winds are blowing from the west.

At this time, no other beaches have a posted restriction. However, dog swimming is currently not permitted at Vista 3 and Sturgeon Bay at Presque Isle State Park due to elevated Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) levels.

There are a few beaches that are not open to swimming at this time, including Beach 10, Beach 9, Mill Road Beach, Beach 7, Barracks Beach, and Beach 1. The Lake Erie Life Guard manager told us earlier this week the park is being affected by a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

Presque Isle is not a “swim at your own risk” park, swimming in only permitted in guarded areas.

Visit the CDC’s information page on swimming-related illnesses to learn more on E. coli.