SYRACUSE, NY — Police believe a late night shooting in Syracuse has the most victims in a single shooting in the city’s history.

Nine people are in the hospital after being shot outside an outdoor party where hundreds were gathered.

The victim most seriously hurt is also the youngest a 17-year-old boy.

The other eight victims between 18 and 53-years-old are expected to survive.

Police say the scene is secure, and the area is safe, but there’s no information about possible suspects.