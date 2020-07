According to CNN, T-Mobile is taking on robocalls. The company’s latest endeavor is called “Scam Shield.”

This product gives its customers a comprehensive barrage of protections from scammers. Unwanted calls and robocalls cost Americans billions of dollars per year and are the top complaint given to the FCC.

Scam Shield will be free for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint customers.

It’s scheduled to be available on August second.