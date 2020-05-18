Taking a look at graduation during the coronavirus pandemic

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa (WHTM) – The journey to get to a high school graduation can take many paths.

Seniors from this year’s graduating class know that all too well since they have missed many milestones because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Elizabethtown Area School District is trying to make sure their 309 graduating seniors miss one less milestone.

“It’s a right of passage,” Superintendent, Dr. Michele Balliet, said. “Every kid looks forward to graduation.”

One by one, so as to be socially distant, students are welcomed to the Elizabethtown Fairgrounds and then given the chance to walk across the stage as their families watch.

“The set up they have in here is incredible,” Ethan Lown, a graduating senior, said. “I appreciate we were able to walk across the stage. It means a lot.”

Lown told ab27 News that missing out on things like his senior tennis season and prom were disappointing.

Lown’s parents said it was exciting to watch him in a graduation ceremony.

“It’s a blessing,” Rick Lown, Ethan’s father, said. “We’re honored to be here. Ethan has worked really hard to be here. So we’re just really thankful we have a ceremony.”

So while the ceremony may not have the crowds, it does come with an intimate feel. And while it’s not traditional it’s the ending the seniors get.

“It is special because it’s one of a kind,” Lown said.

The district is teaming up with Stray Productions to film each student graduating and plans to show the ceremony on their YouTube page in June.

