Tanger Outlet to reopen parking lot over a year after sinkhole

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Repairs are expected to be done this weekend over a year after a giant sinkhole swallowed several vehicles at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County.

Investigators say the sinkhole was caused by a stormwater management system that collapsed in August 2018.

Repairs were set back after a massive fire burned at the construction site in July.

Now, there’s finally an end in sight to all the construction.

“It’s going to give our shoppers more availability to park. It’s going to give them more direct access to their favorite stores like H&M and American Eagle and Columbia, whereas before they had to walk around the construction fencing,” Monica Trego, General Manager of Tanger Outlets said.

The parking lot is expected to open Saturday, in time for the third annual tree lighting ceremony.