Task force partnership working to end gun violence

A new partnership is being announced at the PA State Capitol on Thursday. The Pennsylvania State Police are announcing their decision to join Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s new initiative, “Track + Trace”. The initiative of the task force is to lower gun violence and save lives.

Now is the perfect time for the initiative. According to the Task Force violence surges during summer months. The goal of the task force is getting illegal guns out of neighborhoods.

Police plan to do this by identifying the heart of the problem, the gun’s original seller. Police made a database and will enter the serial number of every gun used in a crime into that database.

When Shapiro announced the plan for the task force 2 weeks ago he said from shootings in PA cities and towns to suicide, gun violence kills an average of 1,500 Pennsylvanians each year. He’s hoping this task force and new partnership will lower those numbers.

The press conference is taking place on the steps of the PA State Capitol at 2:00 pm Thursday. To read more about the task force click here.