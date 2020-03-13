Taste of Carlisle postponed

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– Organizers of the Taste of Carlisle have postponed the event over concerns about the coronavirus.

The event was scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at the Carlisle Expo Center.

Governor Tom Wolf is recommending groups across the state cancel events with 250 people or more to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce said it plans on rescheduling but has not selected a date.

Refunds are available for people who already purchased tickets.

If you purchased tickets online, organizers said you will receive ticket refund information from Eventbrite.

If you purchased a ticket at the chamber’s office or at Helena’s Cafe you can get your refund at the chamber’s office at 801 South Hanover Street in Carlisle. It is open Monday -Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.