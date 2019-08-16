Teacher charged with sexual contact with student released on unsecured bail

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- JP McCaskey High School music teacher waived a preliminary hearing and is released on $50,000 unsecured bail Friday.

Timothy M. Sterner, 52, faces 10 felonies and two misdemeanor charges, one count of viewing or receiving a sexually explicit photograph was withdrawn.

Earlier this month Sterner was originally jailed on $2 million bail.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick told the judge that nothing has changed since bail was originally set. He objected to the bail modification and requested that Sterner be placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring and have no contact with children.

District Judge Herman ordered the no-contact provision.

Lancaster police say Sterner made repeated sexual advances toward a person who was a student between 2011 and 2015. His accuser told police that Sterner pursued a sexual relationship by first “grooming” him with gifts of money, clothing, dinners, a cell phone, and trips out of Pennsylvania.

The victim told police that Sterner showed him pornography on his phone and his computer at the high school during and after school hours and at Sterner’s home.

Eventually, the student says, Sterner asked him to engage in sexual acts, repeatedly asked for nude photographs, and sent lewd photos and videos of himself, according to a police news release.

Haverstick said he and the lead detective on the case, continue to investigate and have been inundated with calls regarding Sterner.

Sterner’s next court apperance is Sept. 13.