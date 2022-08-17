HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The teacher shortage crisis has worsened enough that one Harrisburg school is simply going to have shorter days.

The district held a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17 to share what all parents can expect.

“We want to try and get the very best candidates it’s no secret that this is a nationwide challenge,” Principal at Rowland Academy Portia Slaughter said.

Aug. 29th will be the first day of classes for the Harrisburg School District but at Rowland Academy, students will be dismissed early as the district tries to find more educators.

“The compressed schedule also allows us to aggressively continue to recruit and hire staff. So, ultimately our goal is to go back to a regular schedule hopefully by the beginning of the second marking period, which is around November,” Slaughter said.

Breakfast will happen from 7:50 am to 8:25 am, classes will start at 8:30 am and will last forty-five minutes each.

Students will be released at 1:53 pm which is 10 minutes shorter than the 2021-2022 last year.

The early dismissal, however, means students will be required to complete their humanities course, which includes art, physical education, and multimedia, online at home from 2:41 pm to 3:30 pm.

“This is not ideal, but this is the best way to service students and at that time make sure we have kids and all students in school every day to receive their core instruction and definitely from a district standpoint it is our goal to make sure we can continue to work hard with trying to find staff,” Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman said.

“We don’t want to have just bodies just for the sake of being able to go back to a regular schedule. It’s very important for us to be able to meet our scholars’ needs, so we do want to have the best candidates to service our scholars,” Slaughter said.

Superintendent Eric Turman says they are working hard to recruit more teachers which also includes hiring retired educators.

“It’s almost where I think it’s a crossover where education is going to start to change to where it additionally looked like for a long period of time,” Turman said.