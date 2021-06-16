Tech Bytes: Amazon full-size grocery store, Apple podcast subscriptions, Ikea Sonos picture frame speakers

Amazon is taking its cashier-less approach to a bigger stage. This week, the technology will be used in a full-size grocery store for the first time in Washington state. Customers simply get what they want, and walk out of the store. Whatever grab is charged to their Amazon account.

Apple has launched a store for individual podcast subscriptions. You can now subscribe to your favorite shows from major brands like news organizations or individual creators. Subscriptions start at 49 cents per month allowing you to pay for perks like ad-free listening.

Finally, the picture frame that doubles as a speaker. It’s the newest product from Ikea and Sonos. The frame part can be customized with your own images. It will be available July 15th for about $200.