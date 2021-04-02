Tech Bytes: Apple defective laptop lawsuit, Casio new G-Shock smartwatch, Twitter live audio chat

A legal setback for Apple. A federal judge has ruled the company knowingly sold Macbook Pro models with a cable defect that rendered the computers “useless.” He’s allowing the so-called “Flexgate” lawsuit to go forward. It could be granted “class action” status.

Casio is coming out with its newest smartwatch as part of the GShock lineup. The fitness watch features an extra rugged build, built-in GPS along with staples like Google Pay and Google Assistant. It will be available in red, blue, or black with a price tag of $700.

Twitter is bringing its Spaces Audio chat room feature to desktop users. The news comes as the feature has already expanded to users on IOS and Android. The goal is to compete with Clubhouse, which is currently only available on iPhone users.