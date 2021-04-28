Tech Bytes: Dell new latitude laptop, Microsoft apps on Amazon Fire Tablet. robot restaurant workers

Dell has a new 2-in-1 laptop making it easier to work from home. The latest Dell Latitude Detachable could rival Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7. It can be used as a tablet or laptop and it’s equipped with high definition web cameras and noise reduction for video conferencing.

For the first time, Microsoft’s ‘Office’ and ‘OneNote’ apps are available on Amazon’s Fire Tablets. The Office app combines ‘Word’, ‘Excel’ and ‘Powerpoint’ into a single tablet app. Microsoft says their release was timed to coincide with the new “Fire HD 10” tablet.

A shortage of human workers has Florida restaurants turning to robot staffers. Step into Mr. Q’s Crab House in Hollywood and Peanut, Bevis, and Butthead will take care of your needs. They’ll lead you to your table and even sing happy birthday.