Tech Bytes: Facebook Live Audio Rooms, Spielberg signs deal with Netflix, electric air taxi to ease traffic

Facebook is rolling out its new feature to compete with Clubhouse. Facebook’s Live Audio Rooms will initially allow some public figures and groups to host rooms through its app. Up to 50 people will be able to speak at once. Unlike Clubhouse, there’s not limit on the number of listeners.

Steven Spielberg is teaming up with Netflix. The filmmaker’s Amblin partners has signed a multi-film deal with the streaming service. The partnership comes two years after Spielberg backed changes to remove Netflix films from academy awards consideration.

Finally, that small aircraft could be the air taxi of the near future. It’s electric, can carry four people and a pilot and has a range of 150 miles. The company behind it says the air taxi will reduce traffic and pollution at the same time. They say the official launch is about three years away.