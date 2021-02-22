Tech Bytes: Mac malware, Samsung AR glasses leak, Google face recognition

A mysterious malware targeting Mac computers. A top security firm says 30,000 Macs have been infected with a malicious software called “Silver Sparrow”. It was first detected last week, mainly in the U.S. and Europe. The goal is not clear, but it’s described as a serious threat.

Google may bring back an old feature with its new phone. Reports say facial recognition could return with the Pixel Six after being dropped for version five over cost concerns. The Pixel Six may also have a fingerprint sensor.

Finally, our first look at what could be Samsung’s augmented reality glasses. Reports say the eyewear will be used to watch movies and video chat. The glasses could project a virtual screen in front of the users’ eyes. It’s unclear if the glasses are just a concept or an upcoming product.