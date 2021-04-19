Tech Bytes: Roblox content rating games, Google Chrome highlight feature, Amazon drivers to build furniture

A helping hand for parents, concerned about video games. Virtual game-playing platform Roblox is developing content ratings for games – offering parents more information about what kids are seeing on screen. It’s unclear exactly when the system will be available.

A new feature for Chrome 90. Google has added the ability to create a link that will take people to a highlighted part of a page. The rollout isn’t complete but it has appeared on desktop and Android devices. Google says the feature is coming soon for iOS users.

Your Amazon driver may soon deliver your furniture then assemble it in your home. Bloomberg says Amazon is planning to test the new furniture-building service in several markets. It’s an attempt to compete with wayfair and other companies that put delivered furniture together.