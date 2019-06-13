Teen fatally stabbed identified as McCaskey student

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 16-year-old boy who died after a stabbing has been identified as a McCaskey High School student.

Police identified the teen as Benjamin Omar Ramos. The School District of Lancaster said Ramos just finished his sophomore year at McCaskey.

Authorities believe Ramos was stabbed during a fight between two groups of people, in the 900 block of Fremont Street, around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died early Thursday.

One man, who didn’t want to be identified, told ABC27 News that he saw the fight.

“Twenty to 30 kids were fighting in my yard,” he said. “[They were] up against my car, in the street. It was total chaos.”

He said some people in the groups fighting were girls.

“I just tried to get them to stop,” he said. “They weren’t listening. There was nothing you could do. All you could hear was fists being thrown. It was a horrible sound.”

No arrests have been made, and police are still working to identify those involved.

Louise Shaffer, who lives on Fremont Street, said children are known to hang out at nearby Lafayette Elementary School.

“It’s a shame about the child,” Shaffer said.

School administrators said grief counselors will be at J.P. McCaskey, McCaskey East and Wheatland Middle School on Friday.

Anyone with any information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-900-322-1913, or text LANCS plus a message to 847411.