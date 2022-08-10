COPLAY, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pennsylvania teenager was pronounced dead on Tuesday after officials said he was pulled into a commercial woodchipper in Lehigh County.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Isiah Bedocs, age 17, was pulled into a commercial-grade wood chipper on Tuesday around 1:35 p.m. in North Whitehall Township.

First responders transported Bedocs to the Lehigh Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m.

The Lehigh County Coroner performed an autopsy and determined Bedocs died due to multiple traumatic injuries sustained from the woodchipper.

The coroner declared the death accidental.