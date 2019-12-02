Teen suspect in Carlisle graduate’s murder escapes Nashville juvenile detention center

NASHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) One of the kids charged in connection with the murder of a Carlisle Area High School graduate in Nashville has escaped from a juvenile detention center, according to police.

Police said 16-year-old Decorrius Wright was of four teens who escaped the facility last night while a supervisor left to address a fight in another area.

Wright was one of five kids between the ages of 12 and 16 who was charged with the shooting death of Kyle Yorlets.

Yorlets grew up in Carlisle but moved to Nashville to go to college and stayed to pursue a music career.

The suspects in his murder are accused of shooting him while trying to rob him.