Teenagers throwing bricks at moving cars injure one

WORCESTER, Ma. (AP) – Police have charged four Massachusetts teenagers they say threw bricks at moving cars and injured a 37-year-old man with one that went through his windshield.

Police say the four teens threw 19 bricks in Worcester on Saturday.

They say the man who was severely injured had a brick go through his windshield and strike him in the face.

Police charged two male and two female teenagers who were all ages 15 or 16.

They face charges including aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Masslive.com reported the 16-year-old male was also charged with carrying brass knuckles.