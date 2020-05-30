Tensions rise as more protesters gather in downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — More protesters are seen gathering in downtown Harrisburg for what many expect to be a standoff between police and protesters.

They made their way to close proximity of riot police and began chanting “hands up, don’t shoot.”

Police can be seen standing side by side blocking protesters from entering certain areas in of downtown Harrisburg.

Today, citizens of Harrisburg join together downtown to protest. pic.twitter.com/z40Kivy1BG — Tyla Cornelius (@TylaonTv) May 30, 2020

Some protesters can be heard shouting obscenities at police. Some even threw bottles and other objects towards officers.

Earlier Saturday, at least two officers were injured after protesters began throwing bricks and other objects in front of the Capitol.

For the most part, the protest has remained peaceful despite sporadic skirmishes breaking out as the number of protesters continues to increase.