Tesla stock tanks after Musk Tweets price “too high”

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Tesla’s stock price dropped Friday after a Tweet from CEO Elon Musk.

Musk wrote, “Tesla stock price is too high in my opinion…and it’s an opinion traders soon shared.

Tesla’s stock-valued dropped about 8% within the hour.

The Tweet was part of a string of messages,

In them, Musk said he was selling his possessions and wrote that his girlfriend was mad at him, and recited lyrics to the National Anthem.

In 2018, Musk got in trouble with the SEC for inaccurately stating he had a deal to privatize Tesla.

Under an agreement with the SEC, he’s supposed to get a review of such Tweets before he send them.