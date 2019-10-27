Texas Shooting off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) – A shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party.

A sheriff says a man opened fire with a handgun at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party, leaving two people dead and 14 injured.

The shooting took place around midnight Saturday in Greenville, 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the Commerce campus.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said Sunday that authorities believe there was one shooter and that he may have been targeting someone at the party of 750 people. He says authorities believe others may have been randomly shot.

Meeks says the gunman escaped in the chaos. Authorities are still looking for the gunman.