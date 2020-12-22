“The good it does outweighs the bad” Senator Toomey comments on COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — On Monday night both the house and senate passed a nearly $900 billion relief package that includes $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits and $600 in direct payments to individual Americans.

This bill also includes billions of dollars to distribute vaccines and save cash strapped businesses.

Senator Pat Toomey (R) released the following statement after voting in favor of the new COVID-19 relief bill.

“For the fourth time this year, Congress has passed major spending legislation to help the American people cope with the economic and public health fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Toomey. “While there is much in this bill that I disagree with, including wasteful government spending and misguided policies that will dampen the recovery, the good it does outweighs the bad.”

“I am glad that Congress is extending unemployment eligibility for the self-employed and gig workers; reauthorizing the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses hurt by government shutdowns; picking up virtually the entire cost of the distribution and administering of the COVID-19 vaccine to the American people; and providing substantial assistance for education so children can safely return to school,” says Toomey.

“In this legislation, Senate Republicans also secured an unqualified victory for taxpayers with the wind down of the successful emergency lending facilities established in the CARES Act – just as Congress intended and the law requires. Without these protections, the risk for mischief with the Fed’s extraordinary powers was far too real. Concerns about possible political interference are greatly diminished since the law now redirects more than $429 billion of unused funds to offset about half of the cost of this bill and ensures these facilities cannot be restarted or replicated in the future without congressional approval,” Toomey says.