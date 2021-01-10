The Latest: Blunt urges Trump to be ‘careful’ in final days

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sen. Roy Blunt says he doesn’t see a need for congressional Republicans to hold President Donald Trump accountable for his role in promoting last week’s Capitol riot but warned him to “be very careful” in his last 10 days in office.
The Missouri Republican called Trump’s actions leading up to last Wednesday’s riot “clearly reckless.”
But he says the U.S. should be “thinking more about the first day of the next presidency” of President-elect Joe Biden than on removing Trump from office.
Blunt told CBS’ “Face the Nation”: “My personal view is that the president touched the hot stove on Wednesday and is unlikely to touch it again.”
