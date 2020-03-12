The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Thursday

York, Harrisburg’s St. Patrick’s Day parades still on

Upcoming parades in York and Harrisburg are still on, according to organizers.

York’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to step off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 from Market and Penn Streets.

Organizers said they are monitoring the situation and will make a final decision whether they will make any changes on Thursday evening.

Harrisburg’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m in downtown Harrisburg.

A message was posted on the event’s website announcing that the parade is still on until state and local health department officials make a decision that would prevent that parade from moving forward.

NBA suspends season until further notice, over coronavirus

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the test.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.

Hanks said the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” Hanks said.

The 63-year-old Oscar-winner said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.