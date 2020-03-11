The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Wednesday

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania:

Governor Tom Wolf is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and the efforts to contain it Wednesday afternoon at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

In the meantime, some hospitals are limiting access and visitation.

As the number of positive presumptive cases of coronavirus in PA has risen to twelve, Geisinger is outlining limitations to protect patients, visitors and staff.

The company says if you have symptoms of respitory illness and you’re a non-essential visitor, don’t come to clinics or hospitals at all.

Geisinger says if you have symptoms but are an essential visitor, like a parent, spouse or primary caregiver, you need to be wearing a mask, which are available at its front desks.

Patients with symptoms and scheduled appointments should also be wearing masks.

Meanwhile, colleges and universities are taking precautions.

Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancaster will be closed because someone at the school was exposed to the virus.

Classes will be held online until the end of the week, leading into spring break next week.

West Chester University and Bucknell University have both canceled in-person classes and will implement online learning for the rest of the semester.

Bloomsburg University is extending its spring break by a week until March 23.

Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says schools should consider holding sporting events and activities with students only.

Three Philadelphia-area schools have pulled out of hosting PIAA state basketball tournament games.

Coatesville refused to host Lower Merion versus Wilson, after learning Lower Merion may have had two students and a staff member exposed the coronavirus.

Now that game is scheduled to happen at Milton Hershey School Wednesday at 6 p.m.

“There are antiviral medications that are being tested through protocols in the National Institute of Health, but there is no treatment,” said Dr. Levine. “There is also no vaccine. There is intense work to develop at a vaccine, but that will take probably at least a year.”

Cities and municipalities are making changes too.

Philadelphia canceled its Saint Patricks’s Day parade scheduled for this weekend.

Harrisburg is considering doing the same for its parade March 21.

Dr. Levine says people need to continue practicing common sense hygiene

“People should wash their hands for 20 seconds, the amount of time it takes to sing to say happy birthday twice, with warm water and soap. vigorously wash their hands,” said Dr. Levine. “That we know will get rid of the virus from their hands.”

Coronavirus across the United States:

In the U.S., efforts to contain the virus are mounting: there are more than 1,000 patients and 28 deaths.

In New York, a cluster of COVID-19 is now becoming the country’s first containment zone.

The National Guard is being deployed to New Rochelle, which is a suburban community just north of New York City.

That zone consists of a one mile radius around the Young Israel Synogague, where dozens of people were exposed by a sickened attorney.

Top health officials have this warning for everyone.

“That it doesn’t matter if you’re in a state that has no cases or one case,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institute of Health. “You have to start taking seriously what you can do now.”

In an effort to ease economic fears over the coronavirus, the President is proposing a possible payroll tax cut to stimulate the economy.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the Trump Administration is also likely to extend the April 15th tax deadline to mitigate the effects of coronavirus on families and businesses.