The latest on the coronavirus pandemic: Monday

Latest numbers across the country, in Pennsylvania

The CDC says across the United States, there are 3,774 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 69 deaths.

Here in Pennsylvania, the CDC reports 66 confirmed cases. Five are in Cumberland County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there have been 446 patients who have been tested for the virus or who are in the process of being tested.

PA Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement, “While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the Commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves.”

Restaurants in mitigation counties closed

Governor Tom Wolf is now ordering all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties for 14 days. This went into effect Monday.

Carry-out, drive-thru and delivery are still allowed.

This is all to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Businesses that do not follow the order could be penalized.

Changes at the State Capitol

The state is sharing information for employees working in the Capitol Complex and Dauphin County: if you are currently equipped to telework and have the equipment home with you, begin working from home Monday.

If you are able to telework but do not have the equipment with you at home, report to work, get what you need and then return home.

If you are unsure if you are able to telework, please contact your supervisor.

Essential employees who are assigned to 24-7 facilities should follow guidelines from their supervisor.

Despite many places changing hours or closing because of the coronavirus, the PA House is still holding sessions today.

However, ABC27 is told that one of the measures legislators will consider is a temporary rule change to allow for proxy voting.

A rule change like this would require a majority vote.

Stores are taking precautions

As places like schools and businesses are shutting down for weeks at a time, certain stores are still going to have foot traffic so people can meet their daily needs.

While the Governor has already told people avoid malls and recreational shopping, they still have to make trips to pharmacies and food stores.

Public health officials remind people not to stock up too much, as the food industry is still running, and at-risk populations are in need of toilet paper and cleaning products.

Giant announced stores usually open for 24 hours, including several in the Midstate, will now close from midnight until 6 a.m.

The company says the decision will allow staff more time to sanitize and restock shelves as daily deliveries arrive.

Walmart is cutting back hours for the same reasons.

The corporate giant says stores will operate from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., and those with already reduced hours will continue those.

Governor Tom Wolf has already recommended non-essential retail facilities close in certain mitigation counties, but many do remain open in Central PA.

Some of those are sharing regular updates with customers.

That includes Kohls, whose CEO Michelle Gass put out a statement saying, “All stores are performing additional sterilization to maintain a safe environment. Hand sanitizer is also provided for customer and associate use.”

So ultimately as of Monday, the decision about where you shop lies in your hands.

But Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary reminds people to consider their risk-level.

The Wolf Administration has been very adamant about social distancing and only going places you really need to go, because so many could spread this virus before even knowing they have it.