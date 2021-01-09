The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Momentum among Democrats is continuing to build for a fresh and fast push to impeach President Donald Trump.

And now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is accusing his backers who violently invaded the Capitol this week of choosing “their whiteness over democracy.”

Pelosi spoke as Rhode Island Democratic Rep. David Cicilline says an impeachment article he and colleagues have drafted accusing Trump of inciting insurrection has collected 176 co-sponsors.

The lawmakers plan to formally introduced the proposal Monday, and a vote is possible by Wednesday.

Pelosi spoke to her San Francisco constituents Saturday but shed no fresh light on Democrats’ plans to move against Trump.